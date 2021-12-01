Boston Red Sox

Red Sox to Sign Mass. Native Left-Hander Rich Hill

By Justin Leger

Report: Red Sox signing LHP Rich Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rich Hill reportedly is signing with the Boston Red Sox... again.

The veteran left-hander and the Red Sox agreed to a contract on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. If the deal is made official, it'll be Hill's third stint with Boston.

Tomase: Sox prepared to wait for Paxton at expense of 2022 rotation

Hill, who turns 42 in March, spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays and was traded to the New York Mets before the deadline. In 32 games (31 starts), the native of Milton, Massachusetts, went 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He last pitched for the Red Sox in 2015, posting a 1.55 ERA in four starts.

The Red Sox also recently signed right-hander Michael Wacha and southpaw James Paxton in free agency. Other rotation options for 2022 include Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.

