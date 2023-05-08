Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Tearing It Up in Minor Leagues

Red Sox top prospect Mayer tearing it up at High-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcelo Mayer, the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization, is the hottest hitter in baseball.

After a slow start to the 2023 season, Mayer has been on fire for the last couple of weeks at High-A Greenville. The 20-year-old shortstop -- ranked by MLB.com as the seventh-best prospect in the sport -- is slashing .516/.516/.1.000 in May with six doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBI. He is 7-for-9 with two homers and seven RBI over his last two games against the Asheville Tourists.

Those video game numbers earned Mayer the South Atlantic League Player of the Week award.

Marcelo Mayer. Home Run. (This is a scheduled tweet)



His third of the series! Oh, and he added an RBI double.



Drive trail 3-2 in Asheville in the sixth. pic.twitter.com/Q9cdtJSNqd — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) May 7, 2023

Mayer is hitting .337 with four homers and 23 RBI through 23 games this year with the Drive.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was promoted to High-A late last season after spending most of the campaign with Low-A Salem. He hit .280/.399/.489 with 13 homers and 53 RBI in 91 games between the two levels.

At this rate, it may not be long before Mayer earns a promotion to Double-A Portland. And if he continues to rake, he could debut with the big-league club as soon as next season.

Will Mayer take over for Xander Bogaerts as the Red Sox' franchise shortstop? It's far too early to tell. But so far in his minor-league career, all signs point to Mayer being a generational talent.