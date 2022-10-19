Red Sox' Triston Casas Has Injury Scare, MRI Reveals No Structural Damage

Triston Casas has injury scare, MRI reveals no structural damage originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a disappointing 2022 Boston Red Sox season, the last thing the team needs is an injury to a player expected to help them bounce back in 2023.

So when it was revealed Triston Casas has had a knee issue while playing in the Dominican Winter League, the Red Sox front office likely went into panic mode. Fortunately, it appears the injury is a false alarm for Boston's slugging first-base prospect.

“He has been dealing with discomfort in one of his knees, but an MRI revealed no structural damage,” Casas’ Dominican Winter League team, the Licey Tigers announced in a statement Wednesday. “However, he will remain resting and is expected to be available starting Friday.”

While that news brings a sigh of relief, the Red Sox may want to put Casas on ice for the remainder of the MLB offseason. The 22-year-old already missed time during the 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury.

Casas showcased his power potential during his brief stint with the big-league club. In 27 games, he hit five homers with 12 RBI while posting a .766 OPS.