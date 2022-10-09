Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play in Patriots-Lions

Report: Lions' top wideout expected to play vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' secondary will have its hands full Sunday.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to play against the Patriots despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

St. Brown missed Detroit's Week 4 game with that ankle injury and was believed to be a true game-time decision for Week 5, but both he and fellow wideout Josh Reynolds (questionable, ankle) should be on the field at Gillette Stadium this week.

St. Brown is the Lions' clear No. 1 receiver with 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in three games. He's caught at least six passes in nine consecutive starts dating to the 2021 season and tallied at least 70 yards in eight of those nine games.

That means Patriots cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones will be tested Sunday, especially if Jalen Mills (questionable, hamstring) can't suit up. The Lions boast the NFL's fifth-best passing attack with 272.8 yards per game.

Kickoff in Foxboro is set for 1 p.m. ET.