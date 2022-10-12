Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder.

The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the Suns have not yet found an offer on the trade market to their liking with the 2022-23 NBA regular season beginning next week.

One speculated destination is the Boston Celtics. Crowder played for the Celtics from 2014 to 2016 and was a useful 3-and-D player who brought leadership and toughness.

But it doesn't sound like the Celtics are interested in a reunion with Crowder, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

"And it’s believed the Suns have interest in Derrick White," Fischer wrote. "However, Boston just sent a first-round pick plus a future pick swap to San Antonio for his services in February. The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said."

The Celtics, as currently constructed, don't need Crowder. Boston can easily go nine or 10 players deep against most opponents.

Crowder also isn't the same top-tier perimeter defender or above average 3-point shooter that he used to be. The 31-year-old forward's 3-point percentage has decreased in each of the last two seasons. He also has shot 34.2 percent or worse in four of his last five playoff runs.

There's no reason to trade White, either, especially if the main piece the Celtics would be getting in return is Crowder. White is a better scorer and defender than Crowder at this stage of their careers.

Adding some depth later in the season wouldn't be a bad idea for the Celtics. Injuries could change what the team needs for the playoffs. But there are better options to pursue than Crowder, who is well past his prime.