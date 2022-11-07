Celtics

Report: Celtics Earn $3.23M Disabled Player Exception From Danilo Gallinari Injury

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Celtics granted $3.23M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season.

The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.23 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just over a month after signing with the Celtics, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in late August while playing for the Italian national team at the FIBA World Cup qualifier. He's expected to miss the entire regular season.

Forsberg: How Sam Hauser can be a game-changer for Celtics

In addition to the $3.23 million DPE, Boston has two notable traded player exceptions -- worth $6.9 million and $5.9 million -- that expire just before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Recent reports have suggested the Celtics are doing their due diligence on big men and wings to potentially pursue in a trade.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 23 mins ago

Here's What to Do If You Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Refund Yet

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93

Boston's DPE expires a month after the trade deadline, which gives it extra value because the team could use the TPE to acquire a free agent in the buyout market if Brad Stevens sees a roster need.

The DPE also doesn't prohibit Gallinari from returning at any point in the regular season or postseason if he progresses in his rehab.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us