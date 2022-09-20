Report: Celtics' Robert Williams to Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Season Opener

Report: Robert Williams to undergo knee surgery, miss season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will begin the 2022-23 regular season without their starting center, it appears.

Robert Williams will undergo athroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to recover in four-to-six weeks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. It's the same knee that Williams needed surgery on in March to repair a torn meniscus; he returned to action in less than a month but dealt with his knee injury throughout the postseason.

The Celtics' first game is Oct. 18, which means Williams likely will miss Boston's season opener. But it sounds like he won't sidelined for many regular-season games, per Wojnarowski.

Robert Williams’ procedure will keep him minimally out of the Celtics training camp and preseason, but the clean up on his left knee is expected to have him back in the lineup early in the regular season, sources said. https://t.co/rG1JN3kOdz pic.twitter.com/our8tdzRB1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2022

Williams enjoyed his best season as a Celtic in 2021-22, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while anchoring Boston's No. 1-ranked defense.