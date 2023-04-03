Report: Celtics signing G-League forward Justin Champagnie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics added a depth piece Monday as they prepare for another playoff run.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the C's will sign Justin Champagnie of the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. The 6-foot-6 forward has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

Champagnie, 21, played at Pittsburgh for two seasons before going undrafted in 2021. He has averaged 18.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game with G League Sioux Falls. In 39 games with Toronto, he averaged 2.2 points per game.

The Celtics adding Champagnie fills a 15th roster spot that has been left open. With four games left on the regular-season schedule, head coach Joe Mazzulla could opt to give Champagnie some time on the court while his key players rest up.