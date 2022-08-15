Report: Celtics to Open 2022-23 NBA Season With Intriguing Matchup

Report: Celtics to open 2022-23 season with intriguing matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics reportedly will take center stage for NBA Opening Night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the C's will host the Philadelphia 76ers to open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18. Out west, the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers.

- 76ers at Celtics

The Celtics split the 2021-22 season series with the Sixers, 2-2. Making an Opening Night showdown between the Eastern Conference rivals even more intriguing is Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly having both teams atop his list of preferred trade destinations.

In addition, Charania reports the C's and Warriors will face off for NBA Finals rematches on Dec. 10 in Golden State and Jan. 19 in Boston.

Dec. 10 in Golden State

The Celtics certainly will have their fair share of primetime games during the 2022-23 campaign. It was previously reported they will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.