Report: Celtics waive Bruno Caboclo before training camp

Bruno Caboclo's career with the Boston Celtics is over before it could really begin.

After signing with the team in NBA free agency over the summer, the Celtics waived the 2014 first-round draft pick Tuesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Caboclo has played for four different teams over six NBA seasons. He spent the entire 2021-22 campaign with São Paulo FC in his home country of Brazil.

The Caboclo news comes a few hours after it was reported that Celtics starting center Robert Williams III will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, a procedure expected to keep him sidelined for four to six weeks.

Adding some frontcourt depth to the roster wouldn't be a bad idea with Williams out for about a month. However, the options available on the free agent market aren't very enticing.

The Celtics open the regular season Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.