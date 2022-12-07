red sox

Report: Closer Kenley Jansen Agrees to Two-Year, $32M Contract With Red Sox

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Red Sox land All-Star closer Kenley Jansen on two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to the MLB offseason, Chaim Bloom.

Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Jansen is the third reliever the Red Sox have signed in free agency, joining Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin, but is by far the most notable name to join Boston this offseason. The 35-year-old led the National League in saves last season with 41 for the Atlanta Braves.

Report: Dombrowski's Phillies sign Red Sox reliever in free agency

The Red Sox desperately needed bullpen help after ranking second-to-last in American League bullpen ERA. While Jansen is four seasons removed from his last All-Star appearance (with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018) and is entering his 14th season, he's still a top-tier closer who gives Boston a legitimate ninth-inning option.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 16 mins ago

Rain to Continue Through Wednesday; Cool End to the Week Ahead

Boston Business Journal 1 hour ago

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

Jansen posted a 3.38 ERA and a 1.047 WHIP with 85 strikeouts over 64 innings pitched in 2022. He boasts a 2.20 postseason ERA over 65.1 innings and won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us