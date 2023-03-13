Celtics

Report: Celtics' Damon Stoudamire Set to Become Georgia Tech's Head Coach

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Damon Stoudamire to leave Celtics for Georgia Tech HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics reportedly are losing one of their top assistant coaches with 14 games remaining in their regular season.

Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become Georgia Tech's next men's basketball head coach and already has informed the Celtics he's accepting the job, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Pete Thamel reported Monday.

Stoudamire is in his second season with the Celtics after spending five seasons as the head coach at University of the Pacific. The former NBA point guard and 1996 Rookie of the Year emerged as a valuable assistant to head coach Joe Mazzulla this season, even guiding the Celtics to a pair of wins as temporary head coach while Mazzulla was recovering from an eye injury.

The Celtics have no immediate plans to fill Stoudamire's role on staff, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Ben Sullivan is Boston's top assistant under Mazzulla, with Aaron Miles, Tony Dobbins and DJ MacLeay also on staff.

Stoudamire will replace Josh Pastner, who was fired by Georgia Tech on Friday after going 109-114 over seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

