Report: DeBrusk to Miss Time Due to Leg Injury

Report: Jake DeBrusk to miss time due to leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park was a day to remember for Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk scored both of Boston's goals in a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Unfortunately for the B's, it could be a while before the 26-year-old winger returns to the ice. DeBrusk did not travel with the team to Los Angeles due to a fractured fibula suffered during the Winter Classic, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No shock given that he didn't accompany #NHLBruins out west, but I'm told Jake DeBrusk has a fractured fibula that will keep him out.



Tough blow for DeBrusk, playing the best hockey of his career.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 4, 2023

It's unclear when DeBrusk will be cleared to play again.

DeBrusk was in the midst of a career season for Boston. Just over a year removed from his initial trade request, which he since rescinded, DeBrusk is second on the team in goals scored with 16 in 36 games. He has 14 assists for a total of 30 points, the third most on the club.

The Bruins begin their three-game West Coast road trip on Thursday night vs. the L.A. Kings.