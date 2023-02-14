Report: Jayson Tatum to Participate in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Report: Jayson Tatum earns a spot in NBA All-Star 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jayson Tatum will be a busy man in Salt Lake City this weekend.
The Boston Celtics forward will participate in the NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend this Saturday in Utah, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Here's the full list of participants, per Charania:
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Tatum's inclusion may raise eyebrows based on the fact that he's made 35.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, which ranks 102nd in the NBA and seventh on his own team. In fact, Tatum actually leads the NBA in missed 3-pointers this season with 325 entering Tuesday.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tatum has volume working in his favor, though, as his 177 made 3-pointers rank seventh in the NBA. He also just became the youngest player in league history to reach 1,000 3-pointers, so you could argue his inclusion is well-deserved based on that milestone alone.
Tatum is set to make his fourth NBA-All Star appearance this weekend, while teammate Jaylen Brown just earned his second All-Star nod, although Brown's status is up in the air after he suffered a facial fracture last week.
The 3-point contest is set for 8 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Utah.