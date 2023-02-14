Report: Jayson Tatum to Participate in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Report: Jayson Tatum earns a spot in NBA All-Star 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum will be a busy man in Salt Lake City this weekend.

The Boston Celtics forward will participate in the NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend this Saturday in Utah, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Here's the full list of participants, per Charania:

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Tatum's inclusion may raise eyebrows based on the fact that he's made 35.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, which ranks 102nd in the NBA and seventh on his own team. In fact, Tatum actually leads the NBA in missed 3-pointers this season with 325 entering Tuesday.

Tatum has volume working in his favor, though, as his 177 made 3-pointers rank seventh in the NBA. He also just became the youngest player in league history to reach 1,000 3-pointers, so you could argue his inclusion is well-deserved based on that milestone alone.

Tatum is set to make his fourth NBA-All Star appearance this weekend, while teammate Jaylen Brown just earned his second All-Star nod, although Brown's status is up in the air after he suffered a facial fracture last week.

The 3-point contest is set for 8 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Utah.