Report: Mac Jones Seeking Second Opinion on Injured Ankle

How many games will Mac Jones miss due to his ankle injury? That may depend on the opinion of the Brooklyn Nets' team doctor.

Jones, who reportedly suffered a "severe" high ankle sprain in the New England Patriots' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, will seek a second opinion on his ankle from Dr. Martin O'Malley of the New York Hospital for Special Surgery, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Tuesday.

O'Malley is an orthopedic surgeon at HSS, where he specializes in "reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle" and has "special expertise in ankle replacement and sports injuries of the foot and ankle," per the HSS website.

He's also the Nets' team orthopedist who performed Joe Harris' ankle surgery last November and operated on Kevin Durant's Achilles in 2019. O'Malley has experience operating on NFL players as well, most recently performing former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's ankle surgery in August.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Jones' ankle sprain "would cause many to have surgery," and that Jones is "likely to miss multiple games" due to his injury. So, it's possible that O'Malley will help Jones determine whether he needs that surgery while clarifying how much time he needs to miss.

In the meantime, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Hoyer has lost 11 straight starts and hasn't won a start since 2016, so it's definitely in the Patriots' best interest to get Jones back on the field as soon as possible.