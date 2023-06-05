Patriots

Report: Patriots agree to terms with Rhode Island WR in free agency

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots have bolstered their wide receiver depth by signing a local player who grew up a fan of the franchise.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday morning that the Patriots have agreed to terms with free agent wideout Ed Lee from the University of Rhode Island.

Lee tallied 56 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games for Rhode Island last season.

The Patriots now have one more open roster spot following the addition of Lee.

Lee joins a Patriots wide receiver depth chart that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas and Tre Nixon.

