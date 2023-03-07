Report: Patriots CB Jon Jones to have 'number of suitors' in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jonathan Jones is one of the top cornerbacks who could hit the market when NFL free agency begins later this month.

Jones has spent his entire seven-year career with the New England Patriots. He has played an important role on head coach Bill Belichick's defense primarily as a slot corner, but he also saw snaps outside in 2022.

In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked Jones No. 4 in their list of the top free agent cornerbacks, behind Cameron Sutton (No. 3), James Bradberry (No. 2) and Jamel Dean (No. 1).

Jones is an excellent player, so it's no surprise that the 29-year-old veteran is expected to have "a number of suitors" in free agency, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

Per league sources, the expectations are that there will be a number of suitors for #Patriots cornerback Jon Jones. He's still viewed by most team I talked to as a slot CB, but his performance as an outside CB this year only served to heighten awareness about his talent. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 7, 2023

Jones is one of the Patriots' most important free agents this offseason. They have lost a couple really good cornerbacks in recent years, including Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson.

Losing a player like Jones would weaken New England's depth and talent at that position even more. Jones ranked second on the Patriots with 56 solo tackles in 2022. He also led the team with 11 passes defensed and tied for the team lead with four interceptions.

Even if the Patriots retain Jones, selecting a cornerback in the first couple rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft would be a smart move for the Patriots. Several recent mock drafts actually project the Patriots will take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 14 overall pick.