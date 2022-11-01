Patriots

Report: Patriots Don't Plan to Move Isaiah Wynn Before Trade Deadline

By Nick Goss

Report: Patriots don't plan to move Isaiah Wynn before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's looking increasingly likely that Isaiah Wynn will finish the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Patriots "do not plan to move" Wynn before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The veteran offensive tackle has played poorly this season, including a horrendous 5/100 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus during the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Wynn also is tied for the league lead with seven penalties this season.

Wynn did not play in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears because of a shoulder injury. He returned to the lineup in last week's win over the New York Jets but played just 25 offensive snaps.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MBTA 55 mins ago

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak Announces He's Leaving Embattled Agency in 2 Months

Boston Celtics 55 mins ago

Report: Nets Plan to Hire Celtics' Ime Udoka as New Head Coach After Steve Nash Firing

Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract and can become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Offensive line depth is crucial, especially at the tackle positions, so it wouldn't be surprising if Wynn remains with the Patriots through at least the end of the season despite his poor performance.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us