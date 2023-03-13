Patriots

Report: Patriots Expected to Re-Sign Jonathan Jones to Two-Year Contract

By Nick Goss

Report: Patriots expected to re-sign Jonathan Jones to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like the New England Patriots are bringing back cornerback Jonathan Jones.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Jones is expected to be re-signed to a two-year contract. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The deal could be worth up to $ 20 million with $ 13 million guaranteed, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

right whales 28 mins ago

More Right Whales Spotted South of Martha's Vineyard, Prompting New Slow Zone

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began at noon ET. This contract cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.

Jones has spent his entire seven-year career with the Patriots. He has mostly played in the slot cornerback role but also saw snaps on the outside in 2022. The 29-year-old defensive back tallied 69 total tackles, 11 passes defensed and tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season.

Jones could continue to play cornerback or potentially move to free safety, where the Patriots have an opening following the retirement of Devin McCourty last week.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us