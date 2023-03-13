Report: Patriots expected to re-sign Jonathan Jones to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like the New England Patriots are bringing back cornerback Jonathan Jones.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Jones is expected to be re-signed to a two-year contract.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sources: The #Patriots are expected to re-sign standout CB Jonathan Jones. He gets a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The deal could be worth up to $ 20 million with $ 13 million guaranteed, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Source: Patriots CB Jonathan Jones got a 2-year, $20 million maximum deal with $13 million fully guaranteed.



Jones gets 2 years of roster security, and the Patriots get their best CB back at a decent rate. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 13, 2023

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began at noon ET. This contract cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.

Jones has spent his entire seven-year career with the Patriots. He has mostly played in the slot cornerback role but also saw snaps on the outside in 2022. The 29-year-old defensive back tallied 69 total tackles, 11 passes defensed and tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season.

Jones could continue to play cornerback or potentially move to free safety, where the Patriots have an opening following the retirement of Devin McCourty last week.