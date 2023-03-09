Report: Patriots Re-Sign Free Agent OL James Ferentz to 1-Year Contract

Salary details of James Ferentz's new Patriots contract revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL free agency doesn't begin until march 15, but the New England Patriots are already taking care of business with their own free agents.

The Patriots have re-signed offensive lineman James Ferentz to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.165 million, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday morning.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Veteran C/G James Ferentz has signed a 1-year deal to return to the Patriots; the deal includes a base salary of $1.165 million.



The 33-year-old Ferentz appeared in 12 games (3 starts) last season. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 9, 2023

Longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson provided more details on Ferentz's new deal.

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz signed a one-year, $1.215 million extension. Includes $50,000 signing bonus, $200,000 total guaranteed, $150,000 of $1.165 million base salary guaranteed, $30,000 in incentives. Salary cap figure $1.02 million under veteran salary benefit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 9, 2023

Ferentz has played the last five seasons with the Patriots. He made 39 appearances and started nine games during that span. He was part of Super Bowl-winning teams with the Denver Broncos (2015) and Patriots (2018).

This is a good depth signing at a team-friendly price for the Patriots. Ferentz has been a quality backup center in New England.

The Patriots have now re-signed three of their free agents -- Matthew Slater, Conor McDermott and Ferentz. Other notable Patriots free agents who remain unsigned are wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones.