Patriots

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Free Agent OL James Ferentz to 1-Year Contract

By Nick Goss

Salary details of James Ferentz's new Patriots contract revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL free agency doesn't begin until march 15, but the New England Patriots are already taking care of business with their own free agents.

The Patriots have re-signed offensive lineman James Ferentz to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.165 million, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday morning.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson provided more details on Ferentz's new deal.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Massachusetts 30 mins ago

Lasell University Student Stole $500,000 From Employer, Used Money to Buy a Tesla, Pay for Trip to Hawaii

Ferentz has played the last five seasons with the Patriots. He made 39 appearances and started nine games during that span. He was part of Super Bowl-winning teams with the Denver Broncos (2015) and Patriots (2018). 

This is a good depth signing at a team-friendly price for the Patriots. Ferentz has been a quality backup center in New England.

The Patriots have now re-signed three of their free agents -- Matthew Slater, Conor McDermott and Ferentz. Other notable Patriots free agents who remain unsigned are wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us