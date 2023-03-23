Patriots

Report: Patriots Sign Punter Corliss Waitman in Free Agency

By Nick Goss

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman in NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have signed punter Corliss Waitman, the team announced Thursday.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported further details:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per punt last season, while 31.3 percent of his kicks landed inside the 20-yard line and 6.3 percent of them went for touchbacks. His 96 punts in 2022 led the NFL.

Jake Bailey appears to call out Pats' strength staff after rough 2022 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

13 mins ago

Sasquatch? The Cowardly Lion? Pictures of Robbery Suspect Have Maine Residents Perplexed

He played in all 17 games for the Denver Broncos last season. He played in two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

The Patriots released punter Jake Bailey last week -- less than one year after signing him to a contract extension. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us