Report: Patriots to Sign Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff in Free Agency

The New England Patriots have added just two players outside their roster in 2023 free agency, and both are offensive tackles.

The Patriots are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday.

Reiff, 34, has played for four teams over his 11-year NFL career to date. The Iowa product spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2012 to 2016, joined the Minnesota Vikings from 2017 to 2020, played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and spent last season with the Chicago Bears.

Reiff has started in 149 of his 163 games at both left and right tackle and is expected to compete for a starting job, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Reiff will join the recently-signed Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott and Yodny Cajuste among candidates to start at right tackle, with Trent Brown expected to start at left tackle.