red sox

Report: Red Sox Acquire Adalberto Mondesi From Royals for Josh Taylor

By Logan Reardon

Report: Red Sox acquire shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox have added a new middle infielder.

Former Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi reportedly has been traded to Boston, with lefty relief pitcher Josh Taylor -- who missed all of 2022 with back issues -- going back to Kansas City. The Red Sox will also receive a player to be named later.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Since Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres and Trevor Story was ruled out indefinitely with elbow surgery, Boston's plans for its middle infield were a mystery.

After signing outfielder Adam Duvall last week, it appeared that Kiké Hernandez would take over at short and Christian Arroyo would play second. That could still be the case, but Mondesi is an intriguing alternative and offers Alex Cora more versatility.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Wrentham 23 mins ago

3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets

New Hampshire 35 mins ago

Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago

Mondesi, 27, spent the first seven seasons of his career in Kansas City. The switch-hitting shortstop led the league with 10 triples in 2019 and 24 stolen bases in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. From 2018 through 2020, he stole 80 bases despite playing in just 236 of a possible 384 games.

Injuries have been the knock on Mondesi throughout his career. He missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL in April, and other various injuries hampered him in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Last season, he went 7 for 50 (.140) with three RBIs and five stolen bases in 15 games.

Mondesi, who is the son of former MLB outfielder Raul Mondesi, is set to be a free agent after this year.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us