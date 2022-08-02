Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres, per multiple reports.

Hosmer reportedly was involved in the Soto trade between the Padres and Nationals but used his no-trade clause to prevent being sent to Washington.

Hosmer is owed around $44 million over the next three seasons, but according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it sounds like the Padres will be picking up a chunk of that money.

San Diego will be paying down a significant portion of the $44 million or so remaining on Eric Hosmer’s contract, per sources. https://t.co/FiYi04roqi — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

The 32-year-old veteran batted .272 with eight home runs, 40 RBI, 33 walks and 55 strikeouts in 90 games for the Padres. He is also a very good defensive first baseman with four Gold Glove Awards on his resume.

The Red Sox have been busy over the last 24 hours. On Monday night they traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire, and also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds.