Report: Red Sox Interested in Dodgers Lefty Tyler Anderson

The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on.

The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.

The Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels are among the teams showing interest in Anderson, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Sources: #Angels and #RedSox among teams showing interest in free agent LHP Tyler Anderson, who could receive Qualifying Offer today from #Dodgers. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2022

Anderson was among the most valuable players for a Dodgers team that won 106 games in 2022 but lost in the National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres.

He posted a 15-5 record with a 2.57 ERA, 138 strikeouts, 34 walks and a 1.00 WHIP over 178 2/3 innings (28 starts).

Six shutout innings. Tyler's locked in. pic.twitter.com/D3aZR9pkqR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 29, 2022

Anderson is 32 years old, so it wouldn't make a ton of sense to give him a four- or five-year deal. But a two- or three-year contract would be great for the Red Sox depending on the salary.

The Red Sox should make adding a top-tier starter a priority in the offseason. Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta lead the rotation right now, and that's not good enough to be a World Series contender.

Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon arguably are the top players available, but if the Red Sox miss out on those guys, a second-tier free agent such as Anderson is a smart alternative.