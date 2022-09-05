Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernández Agree to One-Year, $10 Million Extension

Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernández agree to one-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kiké Hernández is extending his stay in Boston.

The Red Sox reportedly will bring back the 31-year-old next season after the sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

The former Dodger signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before the 2021 season, and he was set to hit free agency this winter.

Hernández in the postseason last year, hitting .408 with five home runs and four doubles in 11 games. He's played 69 postseason games in his career, winning a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2020.

The 2021 postseason success didn't carry over into the 2022 season, though, with a hip flexor injury limiting Hernández to just 68 games so far. On the year, he's hitting .219 with six home runs and 37 RBIs. But the Red Sox are 31-37 this season when Hernández doesn't play, compared to 36-32 when he's suited up.

Even though Hernández hasn't been as productive at the plate in 2022, he remains a valuable piece due to his versatility and clubhouse presence. He's played strong defense in center field, plus he's capable of filling in at second base and shortstop.

This is the first move in a critical offseason for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha are eligible to hit the open market this winter, while Rafael Devers' free agency is looming after the 2023 season.