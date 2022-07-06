Report: Red Sox Open Roster Space Ahead of Brayan Bello's Debut

Report: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night.

The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reports. The move opens up a roster spot for highly touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston has seven days to trade, waive or release Robles, who owns a 9.19 ERA since April 29 and has allowed nine runs in his last six outings.

That lucky person could be you!

The 31-year-old right-hander, who joined the Red Sox in a deal with the Minnesota Twins at the 2021 MLB trade deadline, didn't allow a run over his first eight outings of 2022. He's been wildly inconsistent since then, however, and leads the Red Sox with six blown saves in eight chances.

Boston should get a bullpen reinforcement soon in Garrett Whitlock, who threw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday as he rehabs from right hip inflammation.

Meanwhile, Red Sox will get to see a rising young star Wednesday night in Bello, who is the top pitching prospect in Boston's organization and has struck out 114 batters over 85 combined innings this year in Double-A and Triple-A.