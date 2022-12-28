Boston Red Sox

Report: Red Sox Sign Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner to One-Year Deal

Corey Kluber won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017

The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber. The deal also includes a 2024 club option.

Kluber played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022 and went 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA, 139 strikeouts, 21 walks and a 1.21 WHIP over 164 innings. 

The 36-year-old right hander spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians from 2011 through 2019. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. He is 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over 43 1/3 career innings pitched at Fenway Park.

Kluber's addition is an encouraging sign for the Red Sox after the team lost free agent starter Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

