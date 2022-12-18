Report: Red Sox signing ex-Dodger Justin Turner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have their J.D. Martinez replacement.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is signing with the Red Sox on a two-year, $22 million deal, according to ESPN's Joon Lee and Jeff Passan. Turner is expected to be Boston's primary designated hitter while occasionally filling in at first base with Rafael Devers at third.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Turner's deal includes a player option after the 2023 season.

Justin Turner's deal with the Boston Red Sox is for two years and just shy of $22 million, and it includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9kAFqqX6ay — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2022

Turner is entering his age 38 season. The two-time All-Star has spent his last nine seasons with the Dodgers, helping them to a World Series title in 2020.

Last season with L.A., Turner posted a .278/.350/.438 slash line with 13 homers and 81 RBI.

The Red Sox and Dodgers essentially have swapped DHs over the last two days. Martinez signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Los Angeles on Saturday.