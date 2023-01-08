Rhamondre Stevenson Becomes Patriots' First 1,000-Yard Rusher Since 2016

Stevenson becomes Pats' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson topped off his strong season by reaching an impressive milestone on Sunday.

Stevenson passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season early in the second quarter vs. the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick became the first Patriots running back with 1,000+ single-season rushing yards since LeGarrette Blount accomplished the feat in 2016. He is only the sixth Pats rusher to reach that mark during the Bill Belichick era.

Stevenson, 24, has been one of New England's most consistent offensive players this season. He entered Sunday's action with 1,397 yards from scrimmage and tied for the team lead in receptions with 64. The former Oklahoma standout has emerged as one of the best dual-threat backs in the NFL.

The Patriots hope to sneak into the postseason with a win over the Bills, or Dolphins and Steelers losses in Week 18.