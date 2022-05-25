Robert Williams, Marcus Smart Available for Celtics-Heat Game 5

C's update statuses of Rob Williams, Marcus Smart for Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be at full strength for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Miami Heat.

After going through pregame warmups, Robert Williams (left knee soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) were listed as available on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday night's matchup. Both players had been listed as questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Marcus Smart - AVAILABLE

Robert Williams - AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 25, 2022

Williams was a major contributor to Boston's 102-82 win over Miami in Game 4. The 24-year-old tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes. Smart missed Game 4, but the Defensive Player of the Year has been key to Boston's success throughout their playoff run. Their presence should go a long way toward helping the C's take a 3-2 series lead back to Boston.

As for the Heat, they'll be without Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro for the second consecutive game.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.