Robert Williams Out, Jaylen Brown Questionable for Tuesday Vs. 76ers

Rob Williams out, Jaylen Brown questionable for C's-Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics won't have big man Robert Williams when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Williams was officially ruled out due to left knee injury management. With a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, the Celtics could look to insert Williams back into the lineup and rest veteran big Al Horford against the Toronto Raptors.

Jaylen Brown could also miss Tuesday's showdown in Philadelphia. He was listed as questionable on the injury report with low back pain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Philadelphia:



Jaylen Brown (low back pain) - QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Robert Williams (left knee injury management) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2023

Asked Monday about his team's plan to manage minutes during the final week of the regular season, C's head coach Joe Mazzulla said the team would take it game by game while noting, "I really want to win. I like winning."

The Celtics are two games behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and three games ahead of the No. 3 seed Sixers with four games left on the regular-season schedule.

Celtics-76ers is set for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.