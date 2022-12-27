Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard Added to Celtics' Injury Report Vs. Rockets

Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard added to Celtics' injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength for their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Robert Williams (non-COVID illness) and Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) both popped up on the Celtics' injury report Tuesday as questionable for their home game against the Rockets.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (illness, non-COVID) - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/uZdNXYyW9c — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 27, 2022

Williams missed Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness but returned to the lineup on Christmas Day, tallying six points, two rebounds and a block over 13 minutes of action in Boston's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Time Lord wasn't listed on the Celtics' injury report Monday, but it appears he's dealing with an illness again entering Tuesday's contest. According to The Athletic's Jay King, Pritchard may have suffered his injury at Tuesday's shootaround while playing 1-on-1 with Noah Vonleh.

Robert Williams (non-COVID illness) and Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. After shootaround, looked like Pritchard suffered the injury while playing 1-on-1 with Noah Vonleh. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 27, 2022

The Rockets are last in the Western Conference at 10-23 but are coming off a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, so the C's shouldn't take them for granted. Tip-off at TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.