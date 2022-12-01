red sox

Sam Kennedy: Red Sox Offseason Moves Could Be ‘Imminent'

By Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox have plenty to check off the to-do list this offseason. From re-signing Xander Bogaerts to extending Rafael Devers and improving the roster for 2023, there is no shortage of pressure on Chaim Bloom and the front office.

So far, it's been quiet besides a handful of minor moves and rumored interest in multiple free agents, including Jose Abreu before the slugger signed with the Houston Astros. The Red Sox' inaction may have some fans feeling restless, but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy assures the team has been busy over the last month.

Kennedy, after an event to reveal the club's new partnership with MassMutual, said the team could break its silence sooner rather than later.

“There’s a lot in the works,” Kennedy said Wednesday, per MassLive.com. “(Bloom and Brian O’Halloran) are having lots of conversations. We have a lot of holes to fill and a lot of work to do. So yeah, there could be some deals and moves that are imminent here that could pop at any moment.

“Over the weekend and through Thanksgiving turkey, watching my phone quickly and sending lots of texts and emails back and forth,” he added. “Something could happen at any moment.”

As quiet as Boston has been, the 2022-23 MLB offseason has been slow altogether heading into the Winter Meetings. The only significant free-agent deals up to this point are Abreu, left-hander Tyler Anderson, closer Edwin Diaz and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

That said, Red Sox fans won't believe Kennedy's words until they come to fruition. Other than last offseason's signing of Trevor Story to a six-year deal, the Bloom-led front office has avoided handing out lucrative contracts to big-name free agents.

Following the club's second last-place finish in the last three years, they may have no choice but to take a new approach going forward.

