Source: Patriots Have Fielded Trade Calls About Four Wide Receivers

The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help.

The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne -- ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, our Phil Perry reported Wednesday.

Perry notes that Agholor, who hasn't played in New England's last two games due to a hamstring injury, is the "most likely" trade candidate of that group. He's also the highest-paid of that quartet, however, with a $9 million base salary in 2022.

It seems unlikely the Patriots would trade Meyers, who is New England's leading receiver in 2022 and has been the team's most dependable wideout for the better part of three seasons. Parker has also made an impact since the Patriots traded for him this offseason: He's averaging 21.4 yards per reception, second in the NFL behind Buffalo's Gabe Davis.

But with rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton showing promising upside, Agholor and/or Bourne could be potential trade chips, and Perry's report suggests there's interest in their services around the league.

Bourne also was inactive for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears, so it will be interesting to see whether either player suits up next Sunday against the 5-2 New York Jets.