Sox surprise Jansen with video tribute, special gift after 400th save originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kenley Jansen has only been with the Boston Red Sox for a few months, but there's no doubt he is among the most respected players in the clubhouse.

The veteran closer, who signed a two-year deal with the club in December, added to his impressive résumé with his 400th career save Wednesday night vs. the Atlanta Braves. He is only the seventh player in MLB history to reach that milestone.

After the game, the Red Sox took a moment to celebrate Jansen's accomplishment. Justin Turner, who played with Jansen on the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight seasons, addressed the team.

"Everyone here, I'm sure you know by now. That was Kenley's 400th save," Turner said. "If you don't know, only six guys in the history of baseball have ever accomplished this. He's the seventh. It's pretty (expletive) special. ...

"A lot of people are very proud of you and we put together a little video, and we want to show it to you."

Turner, Jansen's family, Kiké Hernandez, Joe Torre, Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones, and some of Jansen's former Dodgers and Braves teammates made an appearance in the video to congratulate him. You can watch the video below.

A moment Kenley will never forget. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BpnD8jZHhr — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

The Red Sox also gifted Jansen a customized bass guitar to commemorate his 400th save.

“I probably won’t play that one. I might play it one time,” Jansen said about the guitar, per MassLive.com. “That’s definitely going to go onto the wall as a souvenir.”

Jansen has lived up to expectations as a shutdown closer for the Red Sox so far in 2023. Through 12 appearances, the 35-year-old has saved nine games and allowed only one run.