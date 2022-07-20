Celtics

Steph Curry Delivers NBA Finals Jab at Grant Williams in ESPYs Monologue

By Jarrod Castillo

Steph Curry has Finals jab for Grant Williams in ESPYs monologue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Well, that didn't take long. 

During his ESPYs monologue on Wednesday night, Steph Curry spotted Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics in the crowd and couldn't help but send a playful jab his way, much to the delight of the crowd.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Wednesday morning, Williams "confidently" said that the Celtics were the better squad while the Warriors were more "disciplined," hence why they ultimately won the 2022 NBA Finals over a month ago. It seems like Curry heard what Williams said and sent a quick message of his own, as he was getting ready to host the ESPYs. 

Regardless, it's all in good fun with no ill feelings toward any of the other athletes at the ESPYs, despite Curry's hilarious warning to attendees.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

mbta 2 hours ago

Orange Line Train Catches Fire on Bridge Over Mystic River in Somerville

Foxborough 2 hours ago

Janitor Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom, Foxborough Police Say

With "Petty King" Curry as the host, there are sure to be many more memorable moments when it's all said and done. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us