Stephen Curry Anticipates Big Response From Celtics After Game 4 Loss

Steph Curry anticipates big response from Celtics after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are 7-0 this postseason following a loss. That fact isn't lost on the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After tying the series at 2-2 with a 107-97 win in Game 4, the Warriors expect the Celtics' best punch on Monday night. Stephen Curry spoke Sunday about Boston's uncanny ability to bounce back.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celtics Talk: Can Celtics bounce back after fumbling away Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs Warriors? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Every team is built different," he said. "Every team has a certain way of doing things that you've perfected or tried to perfect over the course of a season. They have a certain defensive identity that has been successful for them. You obviously understand in the series, adjustments can happen on the fly between games. You have to be ready to adapt.

"I think I'll be ready for that. We'll be ready for that, whatever it is. But at the end of the day, for us to be successful and win two more games, it comes down to the way we defend, the way we bring intensity, especially to start games. Understand how they respond after losses. That was one of the big points in the series -- two great teams that know how to respond and know how to win in other people's buildings. They have shown that, and we have shown that. We have to be ready for that response and hopefully throw the first punch tomorrow.

"Whatever adjustment that means is going to be a part of it but is secondary to just the effort and intensity and physicality that we need to have, knowing that is their calling card. That is how they try to force success when they are coming off a loss."

Golden State has been no slouch either after losses during its playoff run. After Friday's win, it is now 6-0 following a loss in the postseason.

For the Celtics to improve on their mark in Game 5, they'll need to find a way to slow down Curry. That's much easier said than done. The 34-year-old erupted for 43 points in Game 4 and shot 7-for-14 from 3-point range. He's averaging 34.3 points per game so far in the series.

Game 5 at Chase Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday.