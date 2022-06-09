Stephen Curry injury: Latest update on Warriors star for Game 4 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Golden State Warriors cannot afford to lose Stephen Curry for any amount of time in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. In fact, you could make a strong case they also need him to be close to 100 percent to have a chance of winning the championship.

Curry got tangled up with a few Celtics players -- mainly Al Horford -- late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's Game 3 at TD Garden. There was a loose ball and multiple players on both teams went to the floor to retrieve it.

Steph appeared to be in pain after scrambling for a ball late in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/nRkBaWfCSA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Curry got the worst of it as he appeared to be favoring his ankle.

"I'll be all right. I got caught -- obviously in some pain, but I'll be all right," Curry said after the Warriors' 116-100 loss, which put them in a 2-1 series hole. "See how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday."

Curry said it was similar to what happened against the Celtics in March when Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and made contact with the Warriors star's ankle. Curry missed about a month as a result, but he admitted this situation is "not as bad" as that one from the regular season.

So, is it a foot sprain for Curry?

"That's what it felt like, and we'll see how it responds," Curry said. "Not much other to say. I don't feel like I'll miss a game. Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready."

The Warriors have less than 48 hours to get Curry treatment before Friday night's pivotal Game 4 in Boston. The only instance in this series where there's only one day of rest between games is this week's break between Game 3 and Game 4.

"Well, we need him if we want to win this thing," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "I know Steph is going to do everything he can in his power to play. I am really hoping he's okay because he's our identity, and without him, it will be very difficult."