Stephen Curry Makes NBA History With Incredible Game 4 Performance Vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics simply had no answer for Stephen Curry in their Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Curry dropped 43 points to carry the Warriors to a 107-97 victory that tied the series at 2-2. He shot 14-for-26 from the floor, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range.

The dominant performance puts Curry in elite NBA Finals company. The 34-year-old joins Los Angeles Lakers legends Jerry West and Magic Johnson as the only point guards to record 40 points and 10 rebounds in a Finals game, per StatMuse.

Curry also is the first player in NBA history to have five or more 3-pointers in four consecutive NBA Finals games. He's the second-oldest player in NBA Finals history to record a 40-10 game behind only LeBron James, who accomplished the feat in 2020 at age 35.

The Celtics will need to find a way to slow Curry down in Game 5, which will take place back at Chase Center on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.