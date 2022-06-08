Steve Kerr Has One-Word Response to Celtics Fans' Anti-Draymond Chants

Kerr has one-word response to C's fans' anti-Draymond chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Given Draymond Green's antics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics fans berating him during Game 3 at TD Garden was a foregone conclusion.

In the first NBA Finals game in Boston since 2010, Green was greeted with boos and "f--- you, Draymond" chants throughout the Celtics' 116-100 win on Wednesday night. That's par for the course for opposing players who take on the villain role in Boston. Just ask Kyrie Irving.

As predictable as those anti-Draymond chants were, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't find them all that amusing. He was asked after the game about the fans' response to Green.

"Classy," he answered. "Very classy."

Like Kerr, Green's teammate Klay Thompson also seemed less than pleased with Celtics fans when asked about the TD Garden environment Wednesday night. Thompson denied that it had anything to do with the outcome of the game, saying, "It was not a factor. We've played in front of rude people before."

"Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd," Thompson added. "Real classy. Good job, Boston."

For his part, Green, who scored only two points and fouled out, shrugged off the harsh reception.

"It's not really my job to react to them," he said. "They did what I expected."

The Celtics were able to feed off the energy from the raucous TD Garden crowd that continued to jeer Green throughout his miserable night, with Green saying, "When you allow a team to get comfortable, especially in their home -- in front the home crowd, then it's tough."

Green and Golden State can expect a similar atmosphere when the C's host the Warriors for Game 4 on Friday night, looking to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.