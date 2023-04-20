Boston

TD Garden Voted Arena With Best Fans in New Anonymous NBA Player Poll

By Nick Goss

TD Garden voted arena with best fans in new anonymous NBA player poll

Take a bow, Boston Celtics fans. You are the best fans in the NBA.

That's according to a recent poll of anonymous players conducted by The Athletic. The poll actually included some pretty interesting results, including who the players see as the most overrated guy in the league (spoiler: It's Trae Young). 

Another notable result was TD Garden in Boston being voted No. 1 in the category of, "What arena has the best fans?"

Here's the top five of the voting (103 total votes):

  1. Celtics' TD Garden, 18 percent
  2. Kings' Golden 1 Center, 12.1 percent
  3. Warriors' Chase Center, 9.7 percent
  4. Knicks' Madison Square Garden, 9.7 percent
  5. 76ers' Wells Fargo Center, 6.8 percent

There aren't many more exciting/intense atmospheres in sports than a playoff game at the Garden. It's a fanbase that is very passionate and very knowledgeable, and they also have pretty high expectations for their teams and players. 

The Celtics have homecourt advantage in their first-round playoff series versus the Atlanta Hawks and used it to win the first two games. The C's are one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals, which means the next couple months could be filled with a bunch of memorable nights and raucous crowds at TD Garden.

