Technical Foul for Clapping? NBA Stars React to Bizarre Call Against Jayson Tatum

Durant can't help but laugh at Tatum's bizarre technical foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Much like the Boston Celtics fans watching Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, all Kevin Durant could do was laugh at the questionable technical foul on Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was issued a tech for clapping in frustration after committing a foul in the second quarter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Jayson Tatum was called for a technical foul on this play. pic.twitter.com/vqFDG74hfj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2022

Durant shared his stunned reaction to the bizarre tech on Twitter.

"Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing," the Brooklyn Nets star wrote.

Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant also was amused by the bizarre call.

It wasn't amusing at the time for Tatum and the C's, but they got the last laugh as they went on to defeat the Thunder in a nail-biter, 126-122. Tatum finished with a team-high 27 points as Boston extended its win streak to seven games.