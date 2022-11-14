Celtics

Technical Foul for Clapping? NBA Stars React to Bizarre Call Against Jayson Tatum

By Justin Leger

Durant can't help but laugh at Tatum's bizarre technical foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Much like the Boston Celtics fans watching Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, all Kevin Durant could do was laugh at the questionable technical foul on Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was issued a tech for clapping in frustration after committing a foul in the second quarter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch

Durant shared his stunned reaction to the bizarre tech on Twitter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine

Ranked Choice Tabulations to Decide Hotly Contested Maine Congressional Race

Maine

Active Shooter Threats, Believed to Be Hoaxes, Reported at Maine Schools

"Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing," the Brooklyn Nets star wrote.

 Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant also was amused by the bizarre call.

It wasn't amusing at the time for Tatum and the C's, but they got the last laugh as they went on to defeat the Thunder in a nail-biter, 126-122. Tatum finished with a team-high 27 points as Boston extended its win streak to seven games.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us