This Degree of Difficulty Stat on Nelson Agholor's Amazing TD Catch Is Crazy

It took a while for the New England Patriots to find the end zone in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it happened in emphatic fashion.

The Patriots were facing a third-and-3 from the Steelers' 44-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter when quarterback Mac Jones took a shot deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Agholor leaped up and made an absolutely amazing catch over Steelers defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon and ran into the end zone. The score put the Patriots up 10-3 after a mostly sluggish first half for both offenses.

How difficult was that catch and touchdown between Jones and Agholor? This stat from ESPN paints a compelling picture:

Agholor caught four of the 10 passes that Jones completed in the first half.

The Patriots entered Sunday's matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh with an 0-1 record.