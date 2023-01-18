This Mic'd Up Video of Brad Marchand in the Winter Classic Is Hilarious

This mic'd up video of Marchand in the 2023 Winter Classic is hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception.

The Boston Bruins left wing made his presence felt throughout the outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He picked up the primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's tying goal in the third period, while also tallying two hits and one blocked shot.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Marchand, unsurprisingly, engaged in plenty of trash talk with Penguins players. He's very good at getting under the opponents' skin and taking their focus off what matters most.

Check out some of those exchanges in the video below that shows the Bruins star's best mic'd up moments from the Winter Classic.

“I was actually gonna let him sleep tonight” 👀



Brad Marchand mic’d up for the Winter Classic is absolute GOLD 🔊🤣 pic.twitter.com/JH8ZuRrVHE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 17, 2023

Marchand and the Bruins got the last laugh, beating the Penguins 2-1 thanks to a pair of goals from DeBrusk in the third period. It was Marchand's second Winter Classic win in three appearances.

The Bruins and Penguins will square off one more time during the regular season in Pittsburgh on April 1. Based on how the standings look right now, these teams could meet in the first round of the playoffs.