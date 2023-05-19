This Stat Should Give Celtics Fans Confidence Entering Game 2 Vs. Heat

This trend should give Celtics fans confidence entering Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics don't make it easy on themselves, that's for sure.

However, this team has responded pretty well to adversity since the start of last season's NBA playoffs, and it's one reason why fans should be confident in the Celtics' ability to bounce back and beat the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Celtics have a 11-3 record after a loss in the playoffs since the start of last year's first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. The only three losses in those situations came in Game 5 and Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals versus the Golden State Warriors and Game 5 of this season's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics lost Game 1 in last season's second-round matchup versus the Milwaukee Bucks and won the series in a Game 7 at TD Garden. They responded to each of their three losses in that series with a victory the next game. In the 2022 conference finals against the Heat, Boston dropped Game 1 and responded with a 25-point win in Game 2. They didn't lose back-to-back games and eventually won the series on the road in Game 7 to reach the NBA Finals.

In the 2023 playoffs, the Celtics went 2-0 after a loss against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and 2-1 following a defeat against the Sixers in the second round.

Boston's average margin of victory in its 11 wins following a loss in the playoffs over the last two seasons is 15.2 points. Not only have the Celtics typically responded well after defeats, they have often dominated opponents in the next game. The Celtics had a 25-point win, a 20-point win and a 13-point win after losses to the Heat in the 2022 conference finals.

The Celtics' success after playoff losses is no guarantee of future success. Game 2 will be a tough challenge for Boston. The Heat are a difficult team to beat. They are well-coached, they are well-prepared, they play hard, they have good outside shooting and they have one of the league's best playoff performers in Jimmy Butler.

But the Celtics have been in this spot before, and their previous success in these pivotal moments should give the group confidence Friday night. They are a better team than the Heat, and Game 2 represents a great opportunity for them to show it.