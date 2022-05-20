This Stat Shows Defensive Impact Marcus Smart, Al Horford Made in Celtics' Game 2 Win

This stat shows defensive impact Smart, Horford made in Celtics' Game 2 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics played much better offensively in Game 2 against the Miami Heat compared to their series-opening loss. They scored 127 points, had three players tally 24 or more points and converted 50 percent of their 3-point shots as a team (20-for-40).
And yet you could still argue the main reason for why this Eastern Conference Finals series is tied at a game apiece is Boston's stellar defense Thursday night.
Two players who had a profound impact on that end of the floor were point guard Marcus Smart and center Al Horford. Both players missed Game 1 -- Smart with a foot sprain and Horford for being in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.
Getting them back in the lineup paid immediate and large dividends for Boston as Smart and Horford held the Heat to a combined 5-for-20 shooting when they were the primary defender.
Defense has been the strength of the Celtics throughout the season.
They ranked No. 1 in defensive rating, opponents' 2-point percentage and opponents' 3-point percentage during the regular season. This elite defense caused all sorts of problems for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round of the playoffs, as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second round.
Now it's the Heat's turn to feel the weight of the Celtics' defensive might. Miami will need to make some significant adjustments to improve their offensive efficiency and take back control of the series.