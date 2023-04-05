Bruins

This Wild Stat Shows How Absurdly Well Bruins Have Played in 2022-23 NHL Season

By Nick Goss

This wild stat shows how absurdly well Bruins have played this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are many stats that show how dominant the Boston Bruins have been during the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

The Bruins recently became just the fourth team in league history to win 60 or more games, and they have a realistic chance of setting the league records for the most wins and most points in a single season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One metric that sets the Bruins apart from many of the other historically good teams we've seen in the last couple decades is goal differential.

Five important Bruins storylines to monitor through end of regular season

The Bruins will enter Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden with a plus-120 goal differential. That's more than double the next-best goal differential of plus-54 by the New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

red sox 23 mins ago

Tomase: Red Sox Have a ‘Fundamental' Issue Amid Slow Start to 2023 Season

Celtics 1 hour ago

Jaylen's Reaction to Winning Auerbach Award Bodes Well for Celtics Future

Boston is on pace to have the highest goal differential of any team in the 21st century. The current high during that span is plus-107 by the Ottawa Senators in 2005-06. The 2005-06 season saw a lot of scoring as a result of the new rules implemented after the 2004-05 lockout. 

If the Bruins finish with a plus-108 goal differential or better, it will be the highest mark since the Red Wings had a plus-144 goal differential in 1995-96, which was the season Detroit set the league record for wins with 62.

The all-time goal differential record is plus-216 set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who also set the record for most points in a season with 132.

Ten of the top 20 teams in goal differential in league history won the Stanley Cup that same season. The Bruins need a plus-123 goal differential or better to join that top 20 group.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Bruins
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us