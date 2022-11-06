Tom Brady, Bucs snap skid with dramatic win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Vintage Tom Brady showed up in the final minute of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams showdown.

Brady and the Bucs trailed by four points when they got the ball back with 44 seconds remaining in the game. As we've come to learn over the last 20+ years, that's too much time left on the clock for the ex-New England Patriots quarterback.

After dropping the potential game-winning touchdown in the previous drive, Scotty Miller bounced back with two clutch catches to put the Buccaneers in a position to take the lead. Sure enough, Brady found tight end Cade Otton for the TD that sealed Tampa Bay's 16-13 victory.

Brady made history with the 55th game-winning drive of his illustrious NFL career, surpassing longtime rival Peyton Manning for the most all-time. The 45-year-old also became the first player in league history to reach 100,000 career passing yards.

The Bucs' win ends a three-game losing skid and while the 4-5 record isn't ideal, it ties them with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

Here’s a closer look at Brady’s performance in Sunday’s win.

Stats

Brady completed 36 of his 58 pass attempts for 280 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked once for eight yards and posted a 79.7 QB rating.

Highlights

Brady crosses the 100k passing yards threshold.

With nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady delivers the game-winning TD pass to tight end Cade Otton.

Watch Brady's full game-winning drive below.

What’s next?

Brady and the Buccaneers will hope Sunday's win marks the beginning of a season turnaround. They'll host the surging Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.