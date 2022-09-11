Tom Brady Gives Reasons Why He Came Back to NFL in Epic Week 1 Hype Video

Tom Brady explains why he came back to NFL in epic Week 1 hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's retirement created plenty of fanfare, but it didn't last very long.

It took less than two months for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to announce he was returning for a 23rd NFL season.

Why exactly did Brady come back?

He provided a few reasons in his hype video for the Buccaneers' Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on NBC's "Sunday Night Football".

Check it out in the tweet below:

Even though Brady is 45 years old, he's still one of the top five quarterbacks in football. He even led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.

When you're still an elite player, why retire?

Brady and the Buccaneers have a difficult schedule to begin the season with matchups against the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs (in that order).

However, there's a good chance the Bucs open the season with a victory. Brady has owned the Cowboys throughout his career with a 6-0 record, including a Week 1 victory over Dallas in 2021.